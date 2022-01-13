Tracy High senior Anthony Nunes continued his string of tournament wins by taking the gold medal at the Bulldog Classic wrestling tournament on Saturday at Turlock High School.
Nunes, wrestling in the 138-pound class, won three matches, the first by decision, another by pin in the semifinals and then a decision in the final over Dakota Stephens of Bret Harte High. The win puts Nunez at the No. 35-ranked wrestler in the California Wrestler’s state rankings with three major tournament wins.
Tracy High sent five wrestlers to Saturday’s tournament, with two others earning medals. Sophomore Thomas Metge (145) went 2-2, including a win by a major decision and a win by pin in the fifth-place match. Junior Jonathan Lau also went 2-2, with a pin in his first match and a pin in the fifth-place match.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
