Tracy High senior Anthony Nunes claimed the gold medal in his weight class at the Bay Area 58 wrestling tournament on Saturday at Castro Valley High School.
Nunes won five matches, including three by pin, to win the 146-pound bracket, which included 32 wrestlers from around Northern California. He claimed gold with a second-period pin (3:27) over Taka Barberi of Newark Memorial High in the final.
The tournament included 48 teams. West High was represented by 13 wrestlers and placed 13th (63.5) overall as a team. Tracy, represented by seven Bulldogs wrestlers, placed 23rd (43) as a team. Vacaville High was the tournament champion (324).
West junior Robert Lopez went 3-1 for the day and placed second in the 127-pound class. He won his first two matches by pin and won his semifinal match on a 16-5 major decision. He faced Logan Valledor of Vacaville High in the final, with Valledor winning on a 17-7 major decision.
West sophomore Micah Viloria went 3-2 for the tournament and finished in fourth place in the 121-pound bracket. He won two matches by first-period pins and then lost on a 4-3 decision in the semifinals. He won another match on a 15-0 technical fall and then lost on a 17-3 major decision in the third-place match.
West senior Kyler Hickman went 4-2 for the tournament, with all of his wins by pin, a loss by pin, and a loss by forfeit in the consolation final.
Tracy High sophomore Jason Kim went 3-2 including two wins by pin and finished just shy of the medal rounds.
