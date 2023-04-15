Tracy Seniors Association (TSA) wants you. Yes you, the recently retired or the young healthy person that you are. TSA needs you. Tracy Seniors Association strives to help seniors live safely and comfortably in their homes, keeping them out of the hospitals and out of nursing homes.
A significant number of senior citizens in the greater Tracy area are forced to live on a very, very low income. Some of our senior citizens are actually living on less than $1000 a month. Imagine that in Tracy, California.
Tracy Seniors Association lends a helping hand. There are many opportunities to help depending on your time and/or talent. What if you couldn’t change that lightbulb that went out last week? You probably take for granted that you just grab a stepstool or ladder and change the bulb. This is not so easy for an older person with mobility issues or physical limitations.
This is just one very small example of a need. Some needs may take as little as 15 minutes or big tasks may take several hours. They are one-time occurrences that can be scheduled at your convenience.
Imagine the smile that you could put on a senior citizen’s face when you’ve changed that missing light bulb or oiled that squeaky fan or tightened the leg on that wobbly chair. Imagine the joy you can bring when you have helped clean up that unattractive yard.
