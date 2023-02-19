Tracy Senior's Association is a non-profit organization focused on ensuring that senior citizens residing in the greater Tracy area can remain safe and comfortable in their homes. The association works to keep seniors out of the hospital, out of nursing homes, yet keep them safe. TSA can provide free safety assessment for all seniors, regardless of income level.
Senior citizens in the greater Tracy area who qualify as low income may be eligible for free services. Tracy Seniors Association will provide handrails, grab bars, threshold ramps, railings as well as durable medical equipment such as walkers, toilet risers, bed rails, etc.
TSA can only do this with the generous donations of other caring people.
But that’s not all. As senior citizens age it can become more and more challenging to do simple tasks such as changing a ceiling light bulb, fix a leaky toilet, or yard cleanup. When volunteers are available these one-time needs can be met.
The public, and those interested in helping out, are welcome to join TSA at its regular meeting on on the third Tuesday of each month at Keller Williams.
• For more information about Tracy Seniors Association contact TSA President Kathy Bergthold at (209) 597-4417. Also visit the group’s website at tracyseniorsassn.com.
