Dear Tracy Residents,
The Tracy Animal Shelter has been hard at work over the last couple of months. We have been busy doing our everyday tasks, such as cleaning, socializing, enriching, caring, reuniting families and adopting out our animals.
Not only that, but we have again participated in the Clear the Shelters event for the second year in a row! Every August and September, shelters across America join together to further promote successful and loving adoptions between human and animal. Each shelter that joins in the Clear the Shelter movement has some type of “special” associated in order to remove different barriers.
This year, our theme for Clear the Shelters was :Back to School’ with only a $6 adoption fee! We found this to be extremely fitting, as everyone was geared up for being back into their daily routine. We shared as far and wide as we could on social media and decorated the shelter in order to prepare for our Sept. 18 in-person event! Doors opened at noon, and we were able to help provide fun interactions between our community and our animals. At the end of the day, two dogs and two cats found new loving places to rest their heads.
From the start of the Clear the Shelters event to the end, which spanned from Aug. 23 to Sept. 19, we were able to help 32 families bring new family members into their homes.
As we roll into the month of October, which is nationally known in the shelter world as Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, we graciously are excited for what the future continues to hold for us and the animals we care for.
We look forward to continuing our growth and conversations with our Tracy residents and encourage that if you are interested in looking for a new family member, please go to PetHarbor.com to begin your search! All of your local animal shelters utilize this webpage and you will have the ability to view the animals currently in each facility’s care.
• Brittany Pasquale is the City of Tracy Animal Services Supervisor. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave. and animal resources – or to just say “hi” – call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook and Instagram.
