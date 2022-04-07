Carson Parco of Tracy earned second-team All-America honors at the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association National Championships, held at Whiteface Mountain in Lake Placid, N.Y., March 6 to 12.
Parco, a freshman at College of Idaho, was recognized as the 14th top Men’s Alpine Combined Ski Racer out of 139 competitors from 26 colleges.
Parco opened the competition by taking 30th place in the giant slalom on March 9 with a combined time of 2:20.27 for his two runs. He had to repeat his first run because of a course worker impeding the run. On the re-run he finished with only a pole grip in-hand after the metal pole separated from the grip mid-race, and held 39th place. On his second run he moved up nine positions.
In the March 11 slalom competition he placed 24th with a combined time of 1:36.41 for his two runs. His combined place points from both events put him in 14th place overall for the men’s alpine competition. Parco’s teammates William Paquette and Benjamin Troyer helped College of Idaho to a 10th-place finish in the slalom as Paquette took 33rd (1:40.56) and Troyer 42nd (1:43.50), which put the Coyotes in 13th place overall for the men’s alpine competition.
The teams completed the national championships with the dual slalom event on March 12, where the Coyotes reached the semifinals and Parco was the only College of Idaho man to score against top-ranked Rocky Mountain College.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.