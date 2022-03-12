Carson Parco of Tracy led the College of Idaho’s men’s Alpine Ski Race team to a silver medal finish at the United States Collegiate Ski Association’s Regional Championships, held Feb. 24 to 26 at Red Lodge Mountain in Montana.
The College of Idaho’s second-place standing in second-place in the alpine combined secures the Coyotes a spot in the USCSA National Championships. The Coyotes placed second overall in Saturday’s men’s slalom race, which saw 34 of the 99 skiers fail to complete two runs.
College of Idaho pounced on the opportunity, as Carson Parco, a freshman, placed seventh overall (1:38.28), helping the Coyotes to a team time of 5:10.00, trailing only regional champ, Rocky Mountain (4:38.04).
Parco was the fastest Coyote in the giant slalom race Friday, placing 11th overall (1:32.99), helping the team place fourth overall with a two-run team time of 4:40.41, less than 2 seconds off a podium finish. The times of the fastest three individuals make up the combined team time results of the 17 teams competing.
With the top four finish, College of Idaho earns an automatic bid to the USCSA National Championships, set for Whiteface Mountain in Lake Placid, N.Y., March 6 through 12.
In the North Western Collegiate Ski Conference regular qualifying ski racing season, Parco earned six podium spots including three first-place finishes and was the Northwest Conference men’s point leader for the season. The College of Idaho’s men’s and women’s teams both earned first place in the NWCSC.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.