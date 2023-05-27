Kaushalya Devi Balasubramanian of Tracy completed the requirements to earn a Master of Science in Engineering Management from Trine University at the end of the Spring 2023 semester.
Trine University is a private, co-educational, residential institution offering associate's, bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees. Trine operates a 450-acre campus in Angola, Indiana, and the College of Health Professions in Fort Wayne, with education centers in Detroit, Michigan, and Phoenix, Arizona, and programs available worldwide through TrineOnline.
