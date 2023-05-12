Sai Kumar Dabbikar of Tracy graduated from University of the Cumberlands during a commencement ceremony last week.
Dabbikar was one of more than 2,100 graduates from the private university in Williamsburg, Kentucky.
University president Dr. Larry L. Cockrum congratulated the graduates during the commencement ceremonies saying, "Graduates, today marks a significant milestone in your lives. You have persevered through years of hard work and dedication and now stand here, ready to take on the world. I am honored to congratulate each and every one of you on your outstanding achievements."
Class of 2023 graduates came from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and 21 countries across the globe.
Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs.
