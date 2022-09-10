The University of the Cumberlands announced a Tracy student as one of their recent graduates in in August.
Rohit Sridhar received a Master of Science in Project Management from the private university in Williamsburg, Kentucky.
The university offers 45 major undergraduate programs, 12 academic national honor societies for students in several majors. They also have several master's degrees, including programs in Education, Psychology, Business Administration, Physician Assistant Studies, Christian Studies along with an Educational Specialist program and online degree programs.
