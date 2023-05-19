Madeleine McLeod of Tracy was named to Spring 2023 Dean’s List of Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.
McLeod was among the 49% of the university’s 6,552 undergraduate students that were named to the Dean’s List. Students who carry a minimum course load of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.5 with no grades lower than a C are eligible for the Dean’s List.
Belmont University has nearly 9,000 students from every state and 33 countries and offers more than 115 areas of undergraduate study, 41 master's programs and five doctoral degrees.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
