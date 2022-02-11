Four local students were honored for their collegiate academic success for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year.
Madesyn Ronquillio, Tracy High Class of 2019 and now a senior majoring in nutrition and health sciences at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, was named to the Dean’s List for the university’s College of Education and Human Sciences. She is one of more than 6,700 students at the university to earn a grade point average of 3.75 or better while taking a minimum number of graded semester hours.
Ashley Sansori of Tracy, a freshman majoring in biology at George Fox University in Newberg Oregon, was named to the university’s Dean’s List after she met the minimum 3.5 GPA on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn Dean’s honors.
Sydney Vernon, a junior majoring in Communication Sciences and Disorders at Concordia University Wisconsin, was named to the university’s Fall Honors List after earning a GPA of 3.60 or better.
Robert Lynch of Mountain House has made the Dean’s List at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande, Oregon. He is one of 565 students at the university to maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or better while taking at least 12 hours worth of course work.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
