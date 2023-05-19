The Rotary Club of Tracy Sunrise awarded seven $1,000 scholarships at the club’s May 10 meeting at Four Corners Restaurant in Tracy.
Each year the club awards scholarships named for former club members who had a passion for helping young people. The scholarships are supported by the Rotary Club of Tracy Sunrise Foundation, which is supported by fines on club members and other contributions.
The George P. Stein Vocational Scholarship is named for the club’s former secretary, also a local school board member, who wanted to support graduates who will attend trade schools.
The Wanda Sillivan Community Service Scholarship goes to seniors who have been active with the Tracy Boys & Girls Club, one of Wanda’s favorites causes supporting young people in town.
The Jack Sjolin Health Professionals Scholarship is named for a local dentist in Tracy and one of Tracy Sunrise Rotary’s charter members.
Alfred Ruiz, the club’s foundation chairman, and Lissa Cordero, both past presidents of Tracy Sunrise Rotary, selected eight recipients, though one of the recipients declined the scholarship because she changed her major and felt it would not be appropriate to accept the scholarship.
Seniors who attended to May 10 meeting to accept their awards included:
Antonio Aguirre, a senior at Kimball High and a recipient of the Stein Scholarship. He holds a 3.076 grade point average and will attend Modesto Junior College to study fire science.
Bella Russell, a senior at Kimball High, received the Stein Scholarship. She carries a 4.5 grade point average, putting her at seventh in her class, and will study nursing at California State University, Stanislaus.
Maya Gill, a senior at West High, received the Sjolin Scholarship. She has a 4.0 grade point average and will major in nutritional sciences with an emphasis on physiology and metabolism at U.C. Berkeley.
Elizabeth Flanagan, a senior at Millennium High, received the Sjolin Scholarship. She carries a 4.07 grade point average and will attend U.C. Santa Cruz, where she will major in biology and pursue a career in dermatology.
Also receiving scholarships, which were presented at their respective high schools’ senior awards nights, were:
Adrian Aguirre a senior at Stein High, received the Sillivan Scholarship. He carries a 3.8 grade point average and plans to study business and real estate at San Joaquin Delta College.
Lily Banchero, a senior at West High, received the Sillivan Scholarship. She carries a grade point average of 3.9 and plans to major in environmental studies and agro-ecology at U.C. Santa Cruz.
Jayden McKey a senior at Kimball High is a recipient of the Stein Scholarship. He holds a 3.62 grade point average and was the quarterback for the Jaguars football team, earning first-team all-Valley Oak League honors. He will attend the University of Redlands to study business administration.
