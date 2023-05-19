On May 10 the Tracy Sunrise Rotary Club awarded seven scholarships to local seniors, including, from left to right, Elizabeth Flanagan, Millennium High, Maya Gill, West High, Bella Russell, Kimball High, and Antonio Aguirre, Kimball High. Scholarship recipients not pictured are Adrian Aguirre, Stein High, Lily Banchero, West High, and Jayden McKey, Kimball High.