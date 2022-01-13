The Tracy and West girls played a tough defensive match for the first part of Wednesday’s game at West High’s Steve Lopez Stadium.
Then, 28 minutes into the game, the Tracy offense repeatedly found ways to get past West’s back line and the Bulldogs were able to score four goals within 5 minutes to set Tracy up for the 6-0 win.
Tracy senior Ashleigh Garcia scored first after she got close to the West goal and junior Savannah Cordero scored on an open shot up the middle 2 minutes later. Senior Bailey Gualco scored another from the right side and Garcia scored again in the 35th minute to put Tracy up 4-0.
Garcia said the match showed her team’s ability to adjust and take control.
“We came in expecting a really good game, a fired-up game as usual and I’m really proud that we kept our calm and played the game that we’re used to,” she said. “It’s been a bit difficult at the start, coming from the preseason, but we’ve made a huge jump over the past few weeks as a team, both on the field and off the field, and that shows on the scoreboard.”
West had fourth-year varsity players Emma Valadez and Kiara Blanchard leading the team, Blanchard on defense and Valadez on offense. Valadez initiated repeated attacks on the Tracy goal but consistently ran up against a solid Bulldog defense.
“It was a battle. In the beginning we definitely pressed hard and were really getting in there with them. We’ll do better next time,” Valadez said. “We’re definitely working on communicating better, calling our marks. I think we’re really good with our chemistry and we’ll fight anyone.”
The West defense held up against Tracy’s attacks early in the second half, with goalkeeper Kaylee Henry blocking six Tracy shots in the second half before Tracy sophomore Ava Coverdale scored after taking a corner kick. The Bulldogs got one more scoring opportunity after a hand-ball in the penalty box was called on West, and junior M.J. Anzo made the shot for Tracy.
The outcome puts Tracy at 4-3-1, 3-0-0 in the Tri-City Athletic League, with a match tonight at home against Lincoln High to decide who takes sole possession of first place in the league. West is 6-9-2, 0-2-0 TCAL.
Kimball 4, Weston Ranch 0
The Kimball defense allowed only one shot on goal for the entire game when the Jaguars hosted Weston Ranch on Tuesday at Kimball’s Don Nicholson Stadium.
The Jaguars held a 2-0 lead at the half. Sophomore Mia Leval scored both goals, one on an assist from senior Elissa Giuliacci in the 17th minute, the other on an assist from senior Allyson Thompson in the 31st minute.
Thompson scored another for the Jaguars in the 53rd minute with the assist from Giuliacci, and Moncerat Duenas was able to take a shot during a scramble in front of the goal in the 68th minute to make it a 4-0 game.
The win puts Kimball at 7-6-2, 3-2-1 Valley Oak League, third place in the VOL behind Sierra and Manteca, and Weston Ranch is 1-12-1, 0-5-0 VOL.
