The Tracy High girls secured the top spot in the Tri-City Athletic League midway through league play with Wednesday’s 2-1 win at home over Lodi. Lodi scored first, and the Bulldogs scored twice in the second half to win it.
The win puts Tracy at 6-3-1, 5-0-0 TCAL, and Lodi is 4-6-0, 1-3-0 TCAL.
Tracy 6, Lincoln 1
Tracy High’s girls secured a key Tri-City Athletic League win when they defeated the Lincoln Trojans 6-1 in Stockton on Friday.
Senior Bailey Gualco scored first for Tracy, with the assist from senior Bella Iniguez, in the seventh minute. Lincoln (10-6-0, 3-1-0 TCAL) scored in the 19th minute to tie it up. After that Tracy took control on offense, taking 12 shots in the first half. Sophomore Ava Coverdale scored in the 29th minute and the 33rd minute, first on an assist from Gualco, and again with the assist from senior Ashleigh Garcia.
Tracy kept up the pressure in the second half with six shots. Junior Savannah Cordero scored in the 52nd minute with an assist from Garcia, Gualco scored again with an assist from Coverdale, and Coverdale scored her third goal of the night with the assist from Garcia.
Tracy senior goalkeeper Riley Murray made four saves.
Sierra 3, Kimball 0
The Jaguars took on loss to Valley Oak League leader Sierra on Jan. 13 in Manteca. Sophomores Mia Level and Emily Chacon led Kimball’s attacks, with Level making three shots and Chacon making two, all of them blocked. Kimball senior goalkeeper Jordan Claire blocked six Sierra shots.
Kimball is now 7-7-2, 3-3-1 VOL, and Sierra is 12-3-1, 7-0-0 VOL.
