Two Tracy schools finished in the top six of the 37th Annual San Joaquin County Science Olympiad Competition for Division A teams held at McNair High on March 11.
The Montessori School of Tracy Team Red was the fourth place overall winner with Jefferson School Team Green taking sixth place.
The competition, sponsored by the San Joaquin County Office of Education was open to teams in third through sixth grade and featured 50 teams from 35 school including private and charter.
Science Olympiad tournaments are academic interscholastic competitions consisting of a series of individual and team events.
Students prepare throughout the year for the competition that follows the format of popular board games, television shows and athletic games.
The competitions are balanced between science disciplines of biology, earth science, chemistry, physics, computers, and technology requiring knowledge of science facts, concepts, processes, skills and science applications.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.