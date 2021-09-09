Tracy residents will pause and gather to remember the lives lost and sacrifices made as they observe the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11.
Flags will be lowered to half-staff across Tracy at 5:46 a.m. commemorating when a highjacked jetliner was flown into the North Tower of the World Trade Center complex in Lower Manhattan.
The Tracy Chamber of Commerce is hosting Tracy Connects 2021 at Lincoln Park on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The program connecting community members to nonprofit groups, service organizations and programs will feature a special “20 Years of Remembering 9/11” tribute by the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority. Also at the event visitors will be able to help support active duty troops donating items or money to fill care packages on behalf of the Charles O Palmer LL Military Support Program. Suggested items for donation include protein bars, hard candy, jerky, travel games, toothpaste, toothbrushes, bar soap.
Tracy Mayor Nancy Young is holding the Tracy Mayor’s Benefit “Reflect & Unite” honoring the 20th anniversary of 9/11/ The event will benefit the Boys &Girls Clubs of Tracy and Tracy Community Connections. The sold-out event will be held starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Tracy Community Center.
Jass Sangha will host her 19th annual September 11 Dinner and Fundraiser at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Nirvaana Banquet and Events Center. Honoring the lives lost and the families of the victims of the terrorist attacks all proceeds will go to first responders at the Tracy Police Department, South San Joaquin County Fire Authority and the New York Fire Department.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
