Tracy Toastmasters will celebrate 30 years of public speaking with a special 30th “Chartervsary” gathering on Saturday with current and former club members and guests.
Since chartering the club on Sept. 1, 1992, they have gathered at Perko’s Café on 11th Street to improve their communication and leadership skills.
Members practice writing speeches and presenting in a group setting while building self-confidence.
The 30th anniversary gathering will be from 4 to 6 p.m. at Jorge’s El Tapatio, at 572 W. 11th Street, and can also be watched on Zoom.
David Goad, a professional speaker and coach and Tracy Toastmasters member from 2005 to 2020, will deliver the keynote presentation “Extreme Giving.”
The Tracy Toastmasters will end their 30-year-run at Perko’s Café with one more meeting on Sept. 9 before temporarily relocating to Black Bear Diner while Perko’s undergoes remodeling.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
