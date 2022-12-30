Ever since she became a serious baton twirler at the age of 4, Julia Sawin has pictured herself performing on the biggest stages in the world.
After years of perfecting her craft and gaining top awards at international competitions the Tracy High senior’s biggest opportunity has arrived. On Monday Sawin will be the featured twirler leading the Pasadena City College Tournament of Roses Honor Band along the 6-mile route of the Rose Parade.
“It really is an honor to be able to represent my community and to be able to perform at such a high level. I’ve dreamed about performing in Rose Bowl ever since I was little,” she said this week from Los Angeles, where she was practicing every day at Dodger Stadium with the 185-piece band.
“My family, we love to watch the Rose Bowl Parade. Every morning on New Year's Day we go downstairs and we’ve watched it, and we’ve always looked for the twirler. To think that’s going to be me in a couple of days is crazy, and I’m so excited and honored to have this opportunity.”
The Pasadena City College Honor Band is one of the most prestigious among the 86 entries in the traditional New Year’s Day Parade, having been featured in every Rose Parade since 1930. This year the parade will be on Jan. 2 as the actual holiday falls on Sunday.
It turns out that Sawin’s accomplishments so far have led her to this opportunity. This past summer she was part of a 23-member USA team competing at the 2022 World Baton Twirling Championships in Turin, Italy, where the team took second place.
In addition to her international competition she is also the featured twirler for Tracy High’s marching band, and band director Jacob Cortez informed her that Kyle Luck, the band director from Pasadena City College, had reached out to him to announce the auditions for the Honor Band’s twirler. Luck specifically wanted Julia to audition.
“He wanted to know a little bit about me and also if I could do the Rose Bowl, if that would work for my schedule. And of course, it’s the Rose Bowl, so I’ll find a way to make it work,” she said.
Even though she couldn’t audition in person, she did have video of her performances, and also did a routine to “Everything’s Coming Up Roses” as if she was leading the parade. A couple weeks later Luck called back and told her she got the part.
“I was beyond excited,” she said. “The Rose Bowl truly is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and to be able to be not only on national television in front of millions of people at home, but also for the 2 million people who are going to be on the side of the parade, live in-person, is super-exciting, and as a performer I live for that opportunity.”
In the week leading up to the event she has looked forward to other opportunities, such as the Band Fest event at Disneyland on Wednesday where all of the bands in the parade, including the marching bands for Penn State and University of Utah, representing the teams playing in the Rose Bowl, performed, each with their own featured twirlers.
Once she was into the daily practices, including marching in the rain, Sawin felt like she could get used to this routine.
“Going to the world championships and performing at the Tracy High football games, those have definitely helped prepare me for this opportunity,” she said.
