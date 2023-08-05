Jaime Medina of Tracy has been appointed to the San Joaquin County Aviation Advisory Committee to serve a 3-year term.
The 11-member committee reviews the county’s aviation- and airport-related policies and serves as the county’s Master Plan Advisory Committee, developing an annual report and providing strategic plan input to the airport administration.
Medina is one of nine public members on the 11-member committee, with county supervisors Tom Patti and Miguel Villapudua also on the board. Public members are selected for their knowledge in various fields like aviation, logistics, business and labor and transportation.
Medina is a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving from 1999 to 2016, including multiple deployments in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. A significant aspect of his military experience includes planning, supervising and performing close air-support missions in cooperation with other branches of the military.
Since retiring from the Air Force he has founded two local non-profit organizations, including FIX’D Inc., which provides support services for veterans in crisis and guides them into appropriate treatment programs. He has been active in suicide prevention, and also has worked to provide crisis intervention and mental health services for people experiencing homelessness.
He has also served on the San Joaquin County Veterans Advisory Board, and in applying for the position he highlighted his experience in logistics, business and aviation, with strategic planning, operations and risk mitigation in constantly changing environments among his strong points.
“I found my purpose is in service to others, and aviation is a great passion of mine, before and after the Air Force,” Medina said. “I’m humbled and grateful for the appointment.”
Supervisor Patti added that Medina is a great addition to the committee.
“His energy and innovation will be a big contribution as we prepare for an accomplish new aviation service and career opportunities,” Patti said.
The nine public committee members are all volunteers, and the committee meets at 5 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at Stockton Metropolitan Airport, 5000 S. Airport Way, Suite 201, in Stockton.
Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
