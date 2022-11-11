Tracy voters overwhelmingly approved a change in the way the city of Tracy levies taxes on local businesses.
Votes in favor of Measure B outnumbered those against by a nearly three-to-one margin, with 71.89% votes in favor the measure (6,753) and 28.11% against (2,640).
The Tracy City Council approved the measure for the ballot back in July. It is designed to give small businesses a tax break by setting a flat fee of $50 for businesses that bring in less than $500,000 per-year. An added annual tax of 0.1% to 0.3% of a business’ gross receipts beyond that first $500,000 would apply to larger businesses. The new tax structure is expected to bring about $4.3 million in the city’s general fund each year, an increase of about $3.2 million.
Under the existing system businesses pay between $250 and $2,000 annually, based on the number of employees at the business, for their business license fee. That meant that some small businesses were paying as much as large corporate businesses like Walmart and Amazon.
