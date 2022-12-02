A Tracy woman will no longer have to use corrective lenses after a San Jose doctor included her among 10 Northern California people to receive surgery to permanently correct her eyesight.
Fahra Shaygan, 21, started wearing glasses when was 6 years old and contact lenses when she was 16, but she always felt like her poor eyesight was limiting her opportunities.
“Since I have a very high prescription, my vision has been detrimental to my day-to-day life. I stopped swimming because my poor eyesight became an obstacle for a hobby I once loved,” she said.
She recently discovered the Gift of Sight program sponsored by Furlong Vision Correction of San Jose. Dr. Michael Furlong opened his practice in 1998, and since 2002 he has worked with non-profit groups to seek out people who need corrective surgery like LASIK and PRK. He and his practice partner Dr. Mona Sane select 10 people each year who meet financial need requirements and are good candidates for corrective eye surgery.
The daughter of Afghani immigrants, Shaygan attended elementary and middle school in Tracy, and then transferred to online schooling so she could take high school and college classes at the same time. She completed her undergraduate studies through U.C. Davis in May 2021, majoring in biological sciences and technology management and now is pursuing a master’s degree in health administration at University of Southern California.
“I am making it my personal mission to become a Healthcare Administrator and make changes towards achieving more accessible, equitable and higher quality care for the underserved population and especially for minorities and people of color,” she said.
Shaygan had long wanted to have LASIK laser-assisted surgery, but her student loan debt made the cost prohibitive, considering that LASIK is an elective surgery not covered by insurance. While researching her options she discovered Furlong Vision and the Gift of Sight program. She had the surgery in October and was impressed with the result.
“It has been life changing and my day-to-day life has been transformed,” she said. “I am now able to work and study better and can enjoy every day, uninhibited. I am an avid reader! I have read even more frequently since my procedure since I have less eye strain and clearer vision.”
