Rebecca DeStefano of Tracy is one of two Stanislaus State nursing students to receive the Golden Valley Health Center Foundation’s Flora R. Martinez Nursing Scholarship.
The $5,000 award went to five students this year. The foundation established the scholarship in 2015 in honor of Martinez, a founding board member for the foundation where she served for 43 years.
Scholarship recipients were selected based on their academic performance, financial need and application letters.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.