A dog rescue group that has been active in the Lodi and Stockton area since 2017 has expanded to Tracy now that a local volunteer with a passion for finding and catching stray dogs has joined their ranks.
Since November of 2021 Theresa Nicholl of Tracy has been active with for Cruisin’ 4 Pets, which specializes in tracking down lost animals and either bringing them back home or, if their original homes can’t be found, setting them up in new homes.
Nicholl said it all started when she and her husband, Mark, came upon a car crash along Highway 4 in Stockton. The people in the crash had a Cane Corso puppy that bolted from the scene, leaving them worried that their lost and frightened dog would become more vulnerable with each passing day.
“My husband and I said … let’s go out there and help them look for their puppy,” Nicholl said. That search had a quick and happy conclusion when the puppy turned up on a Stockton golf course the next day, but as that story concluded another began. During the search along Highway 4 they spotted a stray black and white pit bull, and so Nicholl shifted her attention.
“I ended up securing her with a lead. I went out there, I think it was a week and a half, to gain her trust, because I didn’t have any experience trapping,” Nicholl said. “She was out there for 3 months, the neighbors were telling me. They were feeding her on and off.”
Then came the process of what to do with a found dog, another area where she had no experience.
“I called these people, Cruisin’ 4 Paws, and they came and helped me get her secured in crate, got her loaded in my car and went through the whole process with Stockton shelter. I ended up fostering her at home,” Nicholl said. The dog turned out to be incompatible with Nicholl’s other dog, but Nicholl not only found the dog a new home, she had also found her inspiration in the people who were already involved in the exact thing she wanted to do.
Deb Phillips and Tracy Helie are the founders of Cruisin’ 4 Paws, which is a 5-year-old volunteer group, and can be found at facebook.com/debscruisin4paws.
“The concept came up because being admin for an online pets recovery page, which is Lost and Found Pets 209, we had thousands and thousands of people that would post either found pets or lost pets,” Phillips said.
“I think it was 2015, 2016 when I came on with Lost and Found Pets and started noticing that there needed to be more boots-on-the-ground type of labor, so I’m like, ‘I’m going to be out there and be involved,’” she said.
Since November that’s what Nicholl has been doing as well, and she finds plenty of cases in the Tracy area to keep her busy.
“An average month, before Theresa came on board here in Tracy, we were doing six to eight dogs that we would be able to facilitate, either that somebody needed to surrender, rehome or that we were going out and doing active trapping if they were located,” Phillips said.
“Here in Tracy it seems like there’s dogs all over the place. Theresa is typically out daily.”
One recent effort was to catch a yellow Labrador that had been seen running loose around Tracy in late June.
“We try to learn their pattern. Follow them at a distance,” Nicholl said. “Communities help. We’ll send out a Facebook post asking for people to put locations, dates, times where the dog’s located, and then we learn their pattern that way. That’s what we did with the yellow Lab that was here.”
It involved setting up a Spartan camera, which is activated by motion detectors, to observe the traps, including a traditional cage, and also a larger kennel-size trap where an electronic beam crosses the path to the treat that lures the dog in.
The Spartan camera app alerts Nicholl to when the dog is near the trap, which usually turned out to be somewhere between midnight and 4 a.m., so Nicholl became accustomed to all-night stakeouts, with the dog often showing up near Lowell Avenue and Chester Drive. She finally caught the yellow Lab one night when she responded to the alert on her app and a neighbor who had also been watching for the dog helped contain the dog in the neighbor’s back yard.
Cruisin’ 4 Paws gets leads on stray animals through Lost and Found Pets Facebook pages and through people contacting them directly, and they’re called upon when pets run away as well.
The group uses a range of tools, traps, nets and tricks to catch dogs, and just locating them is the first part in what can be a long process to bring them in. Helie said that once in a strange place dogs can easily become frightened and that much harder to catch, even if the owner is involved in the effort.
“They’re either going to be aggressive toward us, or they’re going to avoid us. One of the hardest things to get an owner to understand is that when your dog has been missing for a couple of weeks they’re not going to recognize you, no matter how close they were to you when they went missing. Now they’re in a strange place and now they don’t recognize you,” she said.
Nicholl said that she is retired from a career as a construction contract administrator in Livermore and now can devote herself to volunteer dog rescue like it’s a full-time job.
“My husband had me retire early. I didn’t have to commute anymore, so he said, ‘Just do what you want to do,’ and this is my passion. If a dog is in need I will definitely go out and try to help,” she said.
“I’ve actually just put up a kennel in my house this past weekend. This way I have a holding area instead of my garage, because it gets too hot. I can hold a dog there for 24 to 48 hours, which is what the shelter is asking us to do, for the public to do, to try to locate the owners.”
While the group is able to stay busy all of the time they must also be mindful of limited animal shelter space, which is why the volunteers also serve as fosters for found dogs.
“We can’t just go out and trap the dog without having a game plan,” Phillips said. “If we can’t find a foster, we just tell individuals, just shelter, feed them and water them in place. Try to make sure they’re staying off the main roadways until we can come up with a plan.”
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.