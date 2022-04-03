Competitors with the Tracy Wrestling Club brought home several medals from the State of California Wrestling Alliance for the Youth (SCWAY) Kids State Championship and NorCal Frosh-Soph/Varsity State Championships on March 19 and 20 at Clovis East High School in Clovis.
Kolby Dennington took second place in the age 9-10, 97-pound bracket in the Kids State Championships, where he went 3-1, including three wins by pin to get to the championship match, where he lost on a 12-1 major decision.
At the Frosh-Soph/Varsity State tournament, Jasmine Lund, a seventh-grader, went 2-1 in the high school girls 113-pound class to take second place. Jasmine won two matches by pin and lost one by pin.
Fourth-place medalists included Brock Bogetti in the 11-12, 65-pound class at the Kids State tournament, and Honour Durkee in the high school girls, 143-pound class at the Frosh-Soph/Varsity tournament.
Medalists at the Kids State tournament also included Kane Taylor (13-15, 85 pounds), fifth; Maverick Brum (9-10, 70 pound) and Case Borges (13-15, 126 pound), sixth; Patrick Morreira (13-15, 106 pound), seventh; and Joseph Lund (11-12, 77-pound) and Xavier Sta.Elena (13-15, 126-pound), eighth.
