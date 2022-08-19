Shivam Singh of Tracy is one of about 7,700 students to receive a degree from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, in May. Singh graduated from the university’s School of Education with a Master of Science in Clinical Rehabilitation Counseling.
The commencement speaker was U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who encouraged students to take risks.
"If you stay comfortable - if you stay in your comfort zone, sticking to what you know - then you are making a bet," she said. "You are betting that your life, and the world, will stay the same. And let me tell you, you will lose that bet every time."
