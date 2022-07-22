Heavy delays for motorists are expected along a section of Valpico Road between Corral Hollow Road and Sycamore Parkway as crews install underground utilities for the Regency at Tracy Lakes “active adult” community at the west edge of town.
Work began Monday and will continue through next Friday with construction slated for the evening hours, taking place between 7 p.m. and 4 a.m. each day.
The city expects heavy traffic delays for motorists in the area. During construction access to private properties will remain and flaggers will control traffic flow through the intersection. Motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes around the construction area to avoid delays.
Signs and electronic message boards will be in place to guide motorists through the area.
A groundbreaking for the 134-acre project was held last July for the community that is expected to have as many as 590 single-family homes for residents 55 and older at full buildout.
