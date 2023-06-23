A county-wide Saturation Traffic Enforcement Program, which targeted Tracy drivers violating traffic laws around town on Wednesday, was part of a law enforcement effort to reduce roadway deaths heading into the summer months.
According to a news release by the Stockton Area California Highway Patrol, 15 officers from Tracy Police, Stockton and Tracy CHP offices, Lathrop Police, Manteca Police, Lodi Police and the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office as they fanned out across the city looking for speeders and stop sign, red light and cell phone violations as well as other offenses.
During the course of the day officers made 260 traffic stops, issued 239 citations and towed 10 vehicles. Officers also stopped 11 drivers with no license and two driving on suspended licenses.
The Saturation traffic Enforcement Program is slated to head to a different city next month as the program continues during the summer.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
