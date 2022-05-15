Train heads to park

Last week’s Remember “mystery photo” showed a group of Tracy Rotarians driving spikes in September 1958 to lay 26 feet of rail in order to ready Dr. Powers Park as the home for venerable steam engine 1293.
I’ve received a few inquiries from Tracyites wanting to know more about why and how the engine was placed in the park.
Fortunately, I had kept a copy of the story I had written 22 years later, in 1980, relating the history of why and how Old 1293 rusts away behind a chain-link fence in the park.
The column started out this way:
. “About the time the last steam engine, No. 1742, left the Tracy the Southern Pacific yards in Tracy in November 1956 to signal the passing of the steam era, the railroad promised Tracy a steam engine of its own.
“But it required another two years before the promised engine, Old 1293, could be suitably located on a stretch of track in Tracy’s Dr. Powers Park. The old steam engine which once pushed and pulled boxcars in the Tracy SP yards, was to commemorate the 78 years of the steam era in Tracy, beginning with the founding of Tracy in September 1878 when two rail lines were joined.”
The column went on to report the Tracy City Council accepted the offer of a steam engine, but couldn’t find a place to put it. First choice was Lincoln Park, but neighbors protested, saying an old engine would mar the beauty of a mature park.
Dr. Powers Park, just then beginning to be developed, was selected, especially since the park, then on the edge of town, had no neighbors who could complain.
To raise funds to pay for Bigge Drayage to move 1293 from the S.P. rail yards to Dr. Powers Park, the Tracy Rotary Club presented “Honorary Official Engineer” certificates to anyone paying $1 or more to the project.
The club raised close to $1,000, which was more than enough to pay Bigge $850 to use a lowbed truck to move 1293 and its tender the 16 blocks to the park for use as play apparatus for children. Tracy Police escorted the engine to its destination,
At the park, 200 tons of crushed gravel was spread around the engine, but soon tree bark covered the gravel in case youngsters would fall off engine while playing on it.
Later, the idea of 1293 as playground equipment was scrapped and a fence placed around it to keep everyone off.
Moving 1293 back to the site of rail yard to become part of the proposed Railtown Tracy rail museum has been a goal for people involved with the project, which has gathered a great deal of information on the age of steam in Tracy.
The cost of moving the engine back to the rail yard, however, would be many times more than what the 1958 journey to the park cost, and that price tag has put that effort on hold for years. In the meantime, Old 1293 rests alone on the 26 feet of rails installed in 1958 by Rotarians and several volunteer S.P. maintenance-of-way workers, but it remains a visible reminder of the steam era in Tracy history.
• Sam Matthews, Tracy Press publisher emeritus, can be reached at 830-4234 or by email at shm@tracypress.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.