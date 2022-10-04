Students, staff and parents at Traina Elementary School were joined by members of the community to bring awareness to the fight against cancer with the 3rd Annual Anthony Traina School Cancer Walk Monday afternoon.
About 100 walkers, including members of the Tracy Police Department and the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority walked a mile course in the shape of a cancer awareness ribbon from the school through neighborhood streets next to the school.
Machone Hicks, a teacher at Traina and one of the event organizers, said the walk was to help bring awareness to all forms of cancer that have touched families in the community.
Teachers, students and Tracy Chief of Police Sekou Millington donned capes for the mile walk. Funds raised during the walk will be donated to the American Cancer Society.
The walk takes place every October, which is observed as Breast Cancer Awareness month.
