Transformation touts water conservation

“I call it my water conservation and yard improvement project. I wish I had a more original name, but that’s what’s it all about,” Jackie Erceg said as she stood in front of her Ramona Way home and watched a three-man crew from a local landscaping firm transform her front yard.
What for many years was a front yard dominated by a lawn is now becoming something much different. The grass is gone and in its place are native shrubs, existing native trees, crushed rocks, a meandering dry creek bed and a couple of oriental water fountains.
“I’ve wanted to do this for quite a while and then was encouraged by a newspaper article,” the long-time Tracy resident and retired teacher said. “Finally it’s happening, and it looks wonderful.”
“And,” she added, “I hope it’s contagious, and other people will join in saving water and by eliminating their lawns and turning their yards into something more imaginative.”
Jerod Bohren, whose JB’s Landscape is doing the work on Jackie’s front yard, said yes, more people are becoming interested in projects like this.
“As restrictions on residential water use are implemented, more home owners are thinking of ways of reducing use of water and saving money at the same time,” Bohren said.
Jackie reported that neither she nor Jerod drew up any plans for the yard-transformation work, but they combined ideas how to make use of the material they had at hand, and the ideas produced the results they both wanted.
The first phase was building a low-level wall around the project area and developing a drip-irrigation system for shrubs using far less water than the lawn sprinklers once did.
“My son, John, had saved a number of rocks that we’re crushing, and a friend, Bette Grande, provided several Asian things to add interest,” Jackie reported.
Ground-level lights were added to provide night-time illumination automatically turned on and off in the early evening.
After being stalled by the recent heavy rains, the project in the Ramona Way cul-de-sac is nearing completion.
“We should be done in a few days,” Jarod reported. “It’s been really great working with Jackie as the project started and then developed. The next step is her backyard.”
• Sam Matthews, Tracy Press publisher emeritus, can be reached at 830-4234 or by email at shm@tracypress.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.