Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will replace 49 of the high voltage transmission towers between Lammers and Kasson roads starting the first week of August in an effort to improve electric safety and reliability in San Joaquin County.
A news release from PG&E said the towers are being replaced on the Lammers-Kasson electric transmission line with the project taking place on South Lammers Road continuing northeast in the areas of Corral Hollow Road, West Schulte Road, South MacArthur Drive, 11th Street and Kasson Road.
A map of the transmission towers path shows the transmission line starting at a substation of South Lammers Road, crossing over a portion of South Tracy, crossing 11th Street before ending at another substation southeast off the 11th Street roundabout on Kasson Road.
Customers notification letters will be sent out in mid-July and automated phone or text messages will go out as a reminder to residents near the project’s path.
Lane closures and traffic controls will be marked with flaggers in place as need during construction.
The tower replacement project is scheduled to be completed in January or February of next year, but the schedule may change due to weather or other conditions that affect the safety of the project.
No power interruptions to customers in the area are expected due to the tower replacement work.
For more information visit pge.com.
