During open comments at the city council meeting on Dec. 7, I voiced a recommendation to our mayor and council members to adopt a strong policy of transparency.
In the spirit of increasing public trust, I explained that I felt our elected officials should publish transparency reports that explain not only what each member voted for or against, but also what their reasoning was.
I noted to our city council that I have publicly requested regular updates on progress towards our homeless shelter, only to receive the response of “it IS possible to publish such reports”. The public has been waiting months for the first update to be published over social media. Another example is our warming center that, despite its success last year, has not come to fruition this year. Why?
Again, public trust would only be increased if our leadership would communicate regularly to our residents on the progress towards projects with high public interest.
It was disappointing that Mayor Young dismissed my recommendations, providing a vague reference to some existing minimal transparency requirements.
To put this plan in place would merely require our city leaders to give this direction to city staff. I can see no good reason why this recommendation wasn’t at least given consideration.
Our residents deserve full transparency.
Dan Evans, Tracy
