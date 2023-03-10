Editor,
Which type of trashy person are you?
Maybe you are the type of trashy person that leaves their trash on the picnic tables in the park, throws unwanted items out of their car window, drops their unwanted mail and the floor of the post office or spits their gum on the sidewalk.
Maybe you are the type of trashy person that observes all the trash and thinks it is terrible, complains about it or thinks the city should intervene.
Maybe you are the type of trashy person that picks up the trash they see and disposes of it properly or on purpose takes a bag with them when they go for walks so they can pick up even more trash.
The communities that have the least amount trash have higher home values, less crime and a more pleasant atmosphere than other communities. That is one of the big draws of Disneyland for me; there is less trash there than any other place I have been.
We are a community and every one of us is free to choose which type of trashy person we are going to be. I feel no need to tell you which type to be but I choose to be the type that picks up the trash.
Wes Huffman, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.