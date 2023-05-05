The Tracy Tree Foundation with funding from California ReLeaf and P.G.&E. planted 40 trees at local schools to commemorate Earth Day last week. Anthony Flores and Jason Seymore from Tracy Unified School District coordinated the planting of 17 trees at various school locations on April 26 and 27. The Kimball High School baseball team helped plant five trees to create a wind block for their baseball field. Other trees were planted at George Kelly Elementary, Gladys Poet-Christian Elementary, McKinley Elementary, Tracy Independent Study Charter, and Art Freiler Elementary. Kellyann Reis, New Jerusalem Superintendent of Schools, and Rob Rucker coordinated the planting of 23 trees at Delta Charter Elementary School on April 27.
