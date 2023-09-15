Editor,
In the spirit of the upcoming Halloween season, most of us can remember the stereotypical endings to many scary movies. The monster never dies and relentlessly comes back to life, wreacking further havoc. While many viewers may be frightened, not all are surprised.
With a city government in constant turmoil, it’s no surprise the City of Tracy can never get into the action. I’m referring directly to putting the needs of the residents, to whom you serve, before the interests of anything else.
Right now, in case anyone hasn’t noticed, the tree monsters are back. These aphids have once again taken residence in hundreds of city trees, creating a disgusting mess for many. With Tracy as my home for almost 40 years, I’ve frankly never seen it this bad.
What makes it such a bitter pill to swallow is the obvious mismanagement of our city’s priorities. I was told by city staff approximately three years ago during a previous outbreak, that the city was starting an “aggressive-injection program,” that would treat our trees and alleviate the problem. All trees would be on a routine schedule of pesticide injections and the problem would be solved.
Well, not sure how many times the “tree monster” will come back to life in our city. But if the inability of our city council to work together is any indication, you better grab some popcorn. Or better yet, find some quality leadership that can work well with others, for the common good of our city.
Jason Freeman, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.