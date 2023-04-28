Volunteers gathered to plant trees in an east Tracy neighborhood as the Tracy Earth Project kicked off Earth Day Saturday morning.
About a dozen people picked up shovels to clear pre-dug holes to plant 15 Oklahoma Redbud trees. One of the trees went in across the street from Hoyt Park and the remaining 14 were planted along Leamon Street.
On Saturday volunteers were also scheduled to have a community cleanup starting at Ceciliani Park.
Earth Day activities continue this coming Saturday when the Tracy Earth Project hosts Tracy Earth Day Downtown along Ninth Street and Central Avenue starting at 9 a.m.
The event is scheduled to include a bike rodeo, bike safety, bicycle show, and display of the Earth Day Challenge, including announcement of the local students who created the winning environmental advocacy displays in response to that challenge.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.