Michael Tree, Executive Director of the Tri-Valley–San Joaquin Valley Regional Rail Authority, announced last week that he will step down from his leadership role at the rail authority at the end of February.
Tree has been the top administrator at the rail authority ever since it was formed in January 2019, and for 2 years prior to that he led the efforts to create the agency, which will oversee the Valley Link commuter rail line.
“Michael recognizes the very urgent need for this project and has been its tireless advocate since even before day one,” said authority board chair Veronica Vargas, who is also the mayor pro tem for the city of Tracy, in a statement released on Jan. 20.
“He has been instrumental in establishing the authority and bringing it to a point where it is now equipped to meet its mission to deliver the Valley Link rail project. I also give him credit for identifying a successor who can move the project into its next phase and get construction underway.”
In announcing Tree’s departure from the agency, the rail authority reported that Deputy Executive Director/Program Manager Kevin Sheridan will take his place.
In his role as executive director, Tree has guided the process through the legislatively mandated Project Feasibility Report, which identified project features including alignment, stations and the system’s operating characteristics. He also saw the project through its environmental impact report and preliminary engineering and assembled more than half of the funding needed to advance an initial segment of the project.
He did this while also serving as the executive director for the Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority.
“It’s been quite a ride,” said Tree as he addressed the board following discussions regarding his announcement. “I have a passion for this project and will continue to be its biggest advocate as it moves forward. I am very proud of all that we have accomplished so far.”
The proposed Valley Link project includes seven stations along 42 miles of track, connecting the existing Dublin/Pleasanton BART station to the proposed Altamont Corridor Express North Lathrop station. The first Valley Link trains could be placed into service by 2028, and by 2040 the service is expected to carry more than 33,000 passengers a day.
The Tri-Valley–San Joaquin Valley Regional Rail Authority was created in 2017 with the passage of Assembly Bill 758, co-authored by Assemblywoman Catharine Baker, R-San Ramon and Assemblywoman Susan Eggman, D-Stockton. The authority is governed by a board of directors appointed by its 15-member agencies, including the city of Tracy and the Mountain House Community Services District.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.