Though the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t expected to be as severe as in the past couple of years, health officials now warn that it is just one of three viruses that will hit California this winter.
There is still a rise in COVID cases and hospitalizations after a decline in cases this fall, influenza is back for the winter, as is respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
“Local hospitals in our area are currently heavily impacted due to these viruses,” said Dr. Praveena Sarma, Sutter Tracy Community Hospital’s infectious disease specialist. “In California the number of RSV, COVID and influenza cases are rising and CDC (federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention) and CDPH (California Department of Public Health) are worried about the challenges we may have to face this winter.”
Sarma said that COVID is still a threat. While cases are on the rise, those who have been vaccinated, including those who received the bivalent COVID booster vaccine that became available in early September, are protected from severe illness that could result in hospitalization.
“The numbers are increasing but in the vaccinated individuals the disease is very mild in the outpatient and mild to moderate in hospital setting,” she said, noting that eight people were being treated at Sutter Tracy this week for COVID.
She added that the Omicron variant is still prevalent, with the BA.5 subvariant the dominant strain over the summer. Two new subvariants, BQ.1 and BQ.1.1, have health professionals concerned that another surge of COVID-19 infections is likely this winter.
Sarma said that the flu, primarily the H3N2 strain, is on the rise among children and seniors. Flu vaccines are 40% to 60% effective at preventing illness, and guard against severe illness for those who do get sick.
San Joaquin County Public Health Officer Dr. Maggie Park also confirmed that health care facilities are starting to get busier than usual.
“Our clinics, emergency departments, and hospitals are busy seeing patients with respiratory illnesses, and there is definitely a significant uptick in the amount of pediatric illnesses,” she said. Park added that now is a good time to get vaccinated.
“The flu vaccine this year is felt to have good coverage for the strains that are going around,” she said. “The new bivalent COVID vaccines cover the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron variants, which account for 90% of currently circulating coronaviruses. Subvariants such as BQ.1 and BQ.1.1, which are becoming predominant, are actually descendants of BA.5, so the vaccine should be protective for those.”
Both Sarma and Park said that RSV has always been present, and typically results in cold-like symptoms that clear up within a week.
“CDC, virologists and public health officials think the reason for the rise in RSV cases now could be due to a more virulent strain circulating, or due to the fact that children were less exposed to the normal circulation of respiratory viruses over the last 2 years due to the pandemic restrictions: school closures and mask mandates,” Sarma said, noting that the result was low immunity to the virus.
In addition to vaccination, health professionals recommended the same precautions, such as masks and frequent hand-washing, that people followed during the COVID pandemic. Those precautions also include keeping children with respiratory symptoms out of childcare facilities and schools. Health care workers, childcare providers and staff at long-term care facilities should also stay away from work if they have respiratory symptoms.
State statistics on COVID show the prospect of a pandemic surge going into the winter of 2022-23, but the effect of the coronavirus doesn’t appear as severe as in the past two winters.
The California Department of Public Health reported that more than 10 million cases have been reported in the state since March 2020, with 4,264 cases each day, on average, as of Nov. 23. There have been 96,701 deaths in that time, with an average of 12 per-day as of Nov. 23.
When COVID-19 established itself as a pandemic in 2020 the disease was characterized by an increase of cases that summer, followed by a decline in the fall, and then a peak in cases reported, hospitalizations and deaths in the winter of 2020-21, reaching an average of 42,900 cases and 565 deaths per-day that winter.
Though the disease surged again in the summer of 2021, and then reached a new peak in reported cases in the winter of 2021-22, hospitalizations and deaths were down considerably from the year before, with a peak average of 111,000 cases that winter, but much fewer deaths, peaking at an average of about 260 per-day.
Figures from the California Department of Public Health shows that COVID cases and hospitalizations rose again this past summer, but deaths statewide have been on the decline statewide since spring of this year.
San Joaquin County figures, as reported by the state health department, show that the 7-day average for deaths has been fewer than one person per-day for most of the year, with 2 weeks in the spring and another in the summer when no deaths were reported.
Information on COVID testing and vaccination is at sjready.org/events/covid19/vaccines.html
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
