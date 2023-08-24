A tractor-trailer truck struck telecommunication lines near the intersection of West Ninth Street and Tracy Boulevard bringing down a power pole and transformer that caused power outages across Tracy Wednesday afternoon.
The truck collided with the lines shortly after noon, taking out power to hundreds of homes and business in the area.
Sgt Mike Richards said the truck snagged low-hanging telecommunication lines that were attached to a PG&E pole. The PG&E lines were higher on the pole and were not hit by the truck but came down when the truck pulled the power pole out of the ground.
Richards said the street was not a truck route but the signage was not clear and the truck driver would not be cited.
Stein High School, across the street from the accident was without power and a section of the campus near the downed lines was evacuated until PG&E crews de-energized the downed lines that were across the truck and in the street.
Tracy Boulevard was closed between 11th Street and Sixth Street while crews cleared the damaged powerlines, transformer and pole.
PG&E had power restored to most customers after about a half an hour but some portions of Tracy along 10th and 11th streets near the accident were not expected to have their power restored until midnight. Crews worked throughout the night keeping one lane of southbound Tracy Boulevard to repair the damage.
