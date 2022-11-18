Editor,
In watching the spectacle which has been unfolding in our country of late, I find it rather humorous but yet alarming that the more extreme members of both of the major parties, Democrat and Republican, seek to portray themselves as being "true Americans", thereby castigating their opponents as somehow being "untrue Americans."
I seriously wonder whether these individuals, who tend to trend towards either towards the far left or the far right, even know what constitutes a "true American."
In a speech delivered in 1941, before America entered World War 2, Harold Ickes, a prominent Chicago attorney and an American politician, tried to answer that question.
"What constitutes an American? Not color nor race nor religion. Not the pedigree of his family nor the place of his birth. Not the coincidence of his citizenship. Not his social status nor his bank account. Not his trade nor his profession. An American is one who loves justice and believes in the dignity of man. An American is one who will fight for his freedom and that of his neighbor. An American is one who will sacrifice his property, ease and security in order that he and his children may retain the rights of free men. An American is one in whose heart is engraved the immortal second sentence of the Declaration of Independence."
For those who may not recall, that second sentence reads, in part, as follows: "… that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness …."
It seems that those loudmouthed, rude and obnoxious extremists are, in fact, the least American, and frankly, the most un-American. So why do we listen to them and elect them as our leaders?
Steve Nicolaou, Tracy
