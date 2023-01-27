Tracy Unified School District Trustee Ana Blanco returned to the school board on Tuesday, 7 weeks after she was arrested in relation to a family dispute and sent to San Joaquin County Jail, where she spent just over a month in custody.
Neither Blanco nor anyone else on the school board made any comment about her court case or her absence from the last two school board meetings. She participated in the regular board meeting as usual, asking questions about agenda items and offering positive feedback on student presentations.
The only public remarks came during the public comment portion of the meeting when Connie Raya, a parent of former Tracy Unified students, addressed the board.
“Whether innocent or guilty, board members are supposed to be leaders of our district. They should be role models to our students,” Raya told the board. “They should be law-abiding, responsible adults. If this happened to a staff member there would be consequences for their actions. I believe it is best for Ms. Blanco to step down from the board and keep the integrity of this board and the community intact.”
After the meeting Blanco said she intends to continue in her role as a board member, but would not comment on her arrest, the charges against her or the court case.
Blanco previously had been held without bail, and then was released on her own recognizance on Jan. 11, with her next court date for further arraignment scheduled for Feb. 27.
Tracy Police arrested Blanco on Dec. 7 after officers responded to a report of a woman who had entered the home of a relative in violation of a restraining order. Charges against her include felony burglary and entering an occupied dwelling, violating a court order and resisting officers.
The incident did not occur on school property and none of the circumstances of her arrest are related to school district activity.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
