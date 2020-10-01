A garage was heavily damaged in a fire at a home in the 1400 block of Ferngrove Court Tuesday morning.
Division Chief David Bramell of the South San Joaquin Fire Authority said they received a call for a house on fire at 10:15 a.m.
The first crews arriving found the garage of the two-story home fully engulfed in flames. The flames had broken through the garage door and were lapping up the home. A column of black smoke rising from the fire was visible from the downtown area.
Bramell said four fire engines and ladder truck were dispatched to the fire and crews brought the fire under control in about 30 minutes. The fire was largely contained to the home’s garage. The house had some heat and smoke damage but the living spaces were left mostly untouched by the fire, Bramell said.
The home’s residents were able to escape the fire and were uninjured in the fire and homes surrounding the fire were evacuated as a precaution.
An early estimate of damage to the home was $200,000 for the structure and $60,000 loss for contents destroyed in the fire. A cause for the fire had not been determined and was still under investigation.
A GoFundme page for the family to help defray costs from the fire has been set up at https://gf.me/u/y28q6s.
