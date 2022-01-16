“Boy, there sure has been a lot more this year. There wasn’t much in the last few years, but this year is like the old days.”
The topic of this imaginary conversation: Tule Fog.
The low-lying grey stuff was especially dense last Monday morning, so its presence was certainly topic No. l at Barista’s Coffee House and other morning coffee gatherings. A thick layer of fog returned for a while Wednesday morning, confirming the morning weather forecast of “patchy morning fog.”
So just what is this winter-time phenomenon in California’s Central Valley anyway? Here’s what Wikipedia has this to say about it:
Named after the tule grass wetlands (tulles) found in the area, the Tule Fog is a radiation fog caused by the combination of a high relative humidity (typically after a heavy rain), calm winds, and rapid cooling during the night. The fog develops on cold winter nights when the ground is moist from recent rain. The evaporating water from the soil condenses into a fog when the temperatures drop low enough. Visibility in a Tule Fog is poor, varying from about 600 feet or 200 meters to sometimes nearly zero.
And yes, there has been noticeably less Tule Fog in the past several decades than in those “old days.” The reason, according to studies by many meteorologists, is believed to be that a certain percentage of the wetlands that produce Tule Fog has been lost to urbanization, and another factor could be the continuing drought in the Central Valley.
Two years ago, in 2019, however, Rob Carlmark, Channel 10’s morning meteorologist, reported that researchers at UC Berkeley have discovered that pollution decline is the main cause in the Tule fog decline. The reason, Carlmark noted:
To get fog, you need three things: water vapor, cooling temperatures and condensation nuclei. A condensation nuclei is a speck of dust, or a pollution particle or some physical object for the water to condense onto when it gets cold.
A reduction in airborne particles from agriculture pollution restrictions from the Clean Air Act indicated a clear decline in these compounds and a clear decline in thick fog at the same time. When other factors like climate and drought are introduced, they can't account for the entire decline in foggy mornings.
I should note that there is one benefit from the Tule Fog: It contributes to the number of “cooling hours” needed by fruit and nut trees to go dormant in the winter months before blossoming and producing a crop.
‘So pleased, shocked’
After last week’s column reported that the first Tracyite was named “Citizen of the Year” in 1961 — at a time when the award was named “Mr. Tracy” — I recieved an email from the daughter of the first recipient, W.E. “Brownie” Brown.
Maurine Castro wrote:
Hi Sam, it's Maurine, Brownie's daughter. I just wanted to thank you for such a wonderful, informative article about dad and the original Mr. Tracy awards.
I do remember my dad being so pleased, and shocked, at winning such an award. I also remember riding with him down to Coalinga for the meetings on I-580 and I-5.
I truly feel blessed to have had such a wonderful role model as my dad to teach me about life.
Funny story about the freeway being named after him. He and my oldest son, John, stopped along the freeway when his sign was put up to take a picture. A CHP officer stopped and told them they couldn't stop there. My son told them that the freeway was named after the man in the car. The officer looked at them and said, "Then be my guest. You have more of a right to be on this freeway than I do!"
• Sam Matthews, Tracy Press publisher emeritus, can be reached at 830-4234 or by email at shm@tracypress.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.