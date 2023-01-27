By the 2024 general election Tracy Unified School District could be divided into seven separate trustee districts, eliminating the current at-large system of electing school board members.
On Tuesday the TUSD board voted unanimously to begin the process of dividing the district in separate trustee areas, and plans to hire a demographer to divide the geographical boundaries of the district into seven sections of equal population. The board also directed Superintendent Robert Pecot to negotiate with two companies that specialize in using demographic data in order to create geographical boundaries for purpose of elections.
The move comes in response to the threat of a lawsuit from the legal firm of Radcliff Mayes LLP sent a letter to the district, stating that represents a registered voter belonging to a “protected class” within the district, and notifying the district that it is in violation of the California Voting Rights Act.
The 2001 law states that the at-large system “diluted” votes from people belonging to protected classes, whereas a system of separate districts within the geographical boundaries of the overall district would present the opportunity for representation of those protected classes on the local agency’s elected body.
In a letter to the district from November, the law firm notes that district elections will lead to more candidates seeking office and greater participation from the community.
“As a result of the increasing diversity in the Tracy Unified School District, the desirability of and need for district elections will only grow in the coming years,” the letter reads.
William Tunick, an attorney with Dannis Woliver Kelley of San Francisco, is working with Tracy Unified to begin the process of subdividing district boundaries and determining which election years each trustee area would be up for election.
“Those are elections similar to congressional or legislative elections where the district is drawn into, in this case, seven geographical subdivisions,” he told the board. “Each board member is elected from one of those areas and the voters in that area only vote for that one seat on the board.”
All trustees presently on the school board would keep their positions until the seats to represent the trustee area that they live in comes up for election. Should two or more trustees end up living in the same trustee area they would have to run against each other, with only one getting the seat.
Tunick added that this is happening all over the state, and each body of elected officials must ultimately decide how its district is subdivided. He added that it won’t affect which schools children attend.
“This is only for elections. it has nothing to do with attendance areas. Those are not affected by what the board will be doing here,” he said.
The district hopes to start having public hearings on proposed trustee area maps by spring, and by summertime it could have the final maps ready for approval.
The first step for the school board was to pass a resolution stating that it intends to make the transition, which it needed to do in order to avoid a lawsuit. The next step was to select a company that would guide the district through the process of creating those trustee areas.
“Ultimately it’s the board that is going to make the decision as to which of the boundary maps it will adopt, but the demographer is going to provide you with maps that meet the legal requirements and whatever other criteria the board provides,” Tunick said, adding that each trustee area must be equal in population, based on census data from 2020.
“You’ll actually go through a process. It takes three public hearings until you get to a point where you are selecting a map.”
Tunick presented the school board with proposals from three companies, including Cooperative Strategies of Irvine, which has worked with 165 school districts throughout the state, including Lincoln Unified in Stockton, and would charge $19,500 for its services, including attendance at six public meetings to discuss its proposals.
National Demographics Corporation of Glendale is probably the largest demographer in the state, Tunick said, and works mostly with cities and counties, including the city of Tracy, which is going through the same process, and has worked for special districts and school districts as well. That company would charge $19,500 plus fees for attending meetings.
Lapkoff & Gobalet Demographic Research Inc. is a smaller firm out of Oakland and Saratoga, and also has experience with cities and special districts.
On board President Steve Abercrombie’s recommendation, the board voted unanimously to direct Pecot to negotiate with Cooperative Strategies and National Demographics Corporation and return to the board with a recommendation and more details on the cost for each option.
