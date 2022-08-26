The Tracy Unified School District Board of Education learned on Tuesday that fellow board member Nathalia Hughes Erskine had resigned from the board.
Board President Ameni Alexander said that Hughes Erskine did not give a reason for her resignation, though it appeared to be for personal reasons. Hughes Erskine was elected to the board in 2020. The district reported that she had turned in her resignation on Friday.
The district now begins the search for a new board member, who will be appointed to fill out the 2-year remainder of her term. The district is now accepting applications from constituents within the TUSD elementary and high school boundaries. Resumes should be included and the deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Applicants will be interviewed at a special board meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
The application can be found at www.tracy.k12.ca.us/board-of-education/agenda-minutes, or at the district office, and can be submitted online or brought in mailed to: Board of Education, Tracy Unified School District, 1875 W. Lowell Ave., Tracy, CA 95376.
