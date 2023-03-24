The Tracy Unified School District Board of Education selected a new trustee on Tuesday to fill a vacant seat on the board.
On a 4-1 vote, with Trustee Olinga Alexander dissenting and Trustee Zachary Hoffert absent, the board appointed Brian MacDonald to the seat formerly held by Ana Blanco, who resigned last month. The seat will be up for re-election in 2024.
MacDonald was one of eight applicants for the vacancy, each of whom stated their interest and qualifications for the job during Tuesday’s special meeting. MacDonald noted that he is a lifelong resident of Tracy who attended Tracy Unified schools, including Tracy High School, where he graduated in 1996, and has local roots going back two generations.
“I’ve got kids who have gone through this system. I went through this school system here, my parents, my grandparents, my kids are fourth-generation,” he said.
“It’s really for me to give back to my community, and one thing I’m really looking forward to is leaving our district better than how I found it, for our next generation, and really looking forward to making decisions that are going to help not only our kids, but our teachers and staff to be more successful for the future.”
MacDonald has been the Tracy’s Parks and Recreation Department Director for the past 2 years, having worked for the city for the past 10 years.
He told the board that his experience in Tracy includes working as a youth sports coach for football, baseball and basketball teams, and he has worked as a substitute teacher. He also cited his 20-years over government experience -- previously with the city of Modesto and for San Joaquin County – that includes managing a department budget.
He told the board that he would like to see the district focus on retaining qualified staff and attracting new staff in light of declining enrollment in the district, which translates to declining revenue for the district’s operating budget.
“You’re going to have to make some tough decisions these next two years, so how do we make those decisions and retain those qualified, staff, or how do we attract new staff that aren’t from Tracy to live and work here so we can create that base,” MacDonald told the board.
“I really look forward to being part of the team. I think you have a really good group here that is passionate about the community. You have a really good administration. I work with the administrators here quite a bit and so I know a lot of them personally. I know a lot of teachers in the program personally as well, and professionally.”
Other applicants included:
• Tracy Interfaith Ministries Director Carrie Grover. She applied for a vacant seat back in September after Nathalia Hughes Erskine resigned and also ran for the TUSD board in 2022;
• Navjot Kahlon, a technology engineer who attended local schools, including West High. She also ran for the TUSD board in 2022;
• Shyam Nath, a Tracy resident since 2014 and parent of two students in TUSD, and whose wife is a teacher in the district;
• Vincent Obiajulu, whose four children have attended TUSD schools. His experience includes working with young people and teachers as a counselor and peace officer;
• Susan Murphy, who works in medical research at Stanford and is a parent volunteer at Bohn School, where her daughter is a first-grader;
• Kevin Baptista, an insurance manager with four children in TUSD schools at the high school, middle school and elementary school levels;
• Scott Secker a retired teacher who has lived in Tracy for more than 30 years, and noted that his wife was a teacher in the district for 25 years and their children attended Tracy Unified schools.
