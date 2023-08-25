Tracy Unified School District’s Board of Education selected a new member on Tuesday, picking lifelong Tracy resident Navi Kahlon out of five candidates.
Kahlon, 34, grew up in Tracy as the child of immigrant parents from Punjab, India, and said she strives to become more active in town as a role model in multi-cultural community.
“Having gone through Tracy Unified School District I thought I was in a position in my life where I could give back in a meaningful way, and also provide insight from my experiences and the challenges I faced as a student,” she said.
“Hopefully that will help positively influence the policies to help students who may come from immigrant homes, who make come from socioeconomically disadvantaged homes as well,” she added. “English was not my first language, so I had a lot of those challenges that I faced but I came out on the other side of it and that was with the help of my great teachers and counselors, and so I’m really privileged to have had that opportunity and I’ve blossomed into this person that I am today.”
Kahlon replaces Brian MacDonald, who was appointed in March to replace Ana Blanco, who was elected in 2020. MacDonald, the city of Tracy’s Parks and Recreation Director, recently took on interim assistant city manager duties at the city following the resignation in May of former City Manager Michael Rogers.
Kahlon attended North Elementary School, Monte Vista Middle School and West High School, where she graduated in 2006. She has lived in Tracy most of her life, with the exception of the years that she attended University of San Francisco, and she also lived in the Bay Area for a few years after college graduation to establish her career.
Today she works at a large banking company – part remote and also commuting to Concord three times a week – where she specializes in fraud technology, and said her role is to find solutions to protect her company and its customers, and also to work with teams within the company find the gaps and deficiencies in processes and procedures to create consistent efforts across the company.
She said her goal as a trustee is to see that students within Tracy Unified have the same opportunities she had to pursue big goals.
“I was really grateful for opportunities that challenged me and I felt there were ample opportunities to always learn and grow,” she said, noting that honors and advance placement classes provided her with valuable mentors and role models.
“I was such a shy student, but I was always encouraged by my teachers and counselors to get in the extracurriculars and push myself, so I kept that attitude through high school, through college and in my career and that’s how I’ve become the person that I am today.”
Kahlon is already active in the community. She ran for school board in 2022, gained more than 10,000 votes and placed fifth, missing a seat on the board by less than 500 votes. She presently serves on the board of directors for D.A.R.E. and on Tracy Youth Advisory Commission, and she is active with United Sikhs, Sikhs for Humanity and Brighter Christmas.
The school board interviewed four other candidates, including Scott Secker, Ovester Armstrong, Celine Johnson and Viridiana Gonzalez, and selected Kahlon on a 4-0 vote, with one seat vacant, Trustee Zachary Hoffert absent and Olinga Alexander recusing herself because Johnson is a family member.
