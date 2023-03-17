Tracy Unified School District will celebrate the ethnic diversity of students and staff as they bring the Festival of Cultures back the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts on April 5.
The festival, presented by the district and the Diversity and Equity Committee, will bring a host of students together for a night of musical, dance and spoken word performances highlighting their different cultures.
Jason Noll, TUSD Director Student Services, said it was important to bring the program back after taking a 2-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. The last Festival of Cultures was held two-days before the state-mandated lockdown began.
“It’s important to celebrate and understand the cultures of each other and how deeply imbedded that is in who we are and to appreciate that of each other also, Noll said. “We’re really trying to make it all about the kids, the students and their talent and skills and cultures.”
The program is open to all grade levels across the district.
“We open it to all grades and not only all grades but all types of performances. So we have singing, we have dancing and we have people who will perform poetry that represents their culture and things like that,” Noll said.
The festival gives a chance to highlight students and their skills.
“We want to celebrate all the different cultures and things that we have in our town and our school district, we have multiple, multiple, cultures there, Noll said. “It gives students the chance to perform not only just in front of their peers at school but now their parents and the community.”
Noll said Before coming to the Grand the event was usually held at the different schools.
“It really generated at individual schools at their own sites. They would have their cultural weeks and do all that or have their rallies and perform and so we were trying to have it come together for everyone,” Noll said.
Students have been fine-tuning their performances and gave a preview last week to district officials to help determine order of the performances and other things. Some high school groups have been performing at homecoming rallies and other events at the schools.
They will have another run through next week before the main event. The festival currently has about 24 groups scheduled to perform with some groups having more than one performance. West High School Leadership students will be the emcees for the night.
This year the festival is open to performances by students in the Jefferson School District.
“We overlap a lot of families. Jefferson comes into Tracy High and Kimball so will have the older students while their younger siblings who also have talent in cultures are just in the K-8 of Jefferson, so we wanted to make sure we covered our schools, our feeders in the bulk of the community,” Noll said.
The Festival of Cultures is free open to the community. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis with the doors opening at 6 p.m. and performances scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.
For more information contact TUSD Student Services at (209) 830-3280.
