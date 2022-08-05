Tracy Unified School District celebrated the completion of a solar power project that will save the district an estimated $20 million of electricity costs over the 20-year lifespan of the new district-wide system.
District officials and representatives of ForeFront Power, the company that designed, installed and maintains the solar power canopies, joined in a ribbon cutting on Wednesday afternoon at the Tracy High campus under the solar panels installed in the student parking lot.
Superintendent Rob Pecot talked about the benefits of the project, which he said is the largest he is aware of in the area to be operated by a school district.
“Tracy High has seen many changes throughout its existence serving this community and its service has produced many role models, many of which are here today. So Tracy High School now continues to service and contribute to its future for our students and our environment and will now produce solar energy,” Pecot said. “If we can save some money, and it can help the environment and help us get some additional teachers and services to students I think it’s a great thing.”
The Tracy High campus is the latest school site to add solar power canopies as part of a 5.3 megawatt-DC-distributed solar energy portfolio. The solar panels are at all school and district office sites, with the exception of North School and the Tracy Learning Center campus, both of which are planned to have construction of the solar canopies begin in October, with the plan to have them installed and operational by spring.
The district started installing the solar canopies in 2016, with West High, Williams Middle School and Kimball High the first to get them. In 2018 the district made plans to add an additional 15 sites. In addition to the solar power canopies, each of the school sites will have four electrical vehicle chargers in place.
ForeFront Power partnered with TUSD to create the district’s solar energy portfolio which generates 8,525,800 kilowatt hours of electricity annually. The solar power supply helps the district avoid emitting nearly 7,000 tons of atmospheric CO2 per year.
“The solar canopies eliminate as much atmospheric carbon as 100,000 tree seedlings grown for 10 years,” Pecot said.
The system will also help offset the district’s energy demands at different sites using solar energy during the day to power alternating current devices.
TUSD entered into a power Purchase Agreement with ForeFront Power who developed, owns and maintains the solar energy portfolio.
ForeFront Power charges the district a fixed below-market rate for electricity which is locked in for the 20-year duration of the agreement. Forefront operates and maintains the system at no cost to the district.
The Power Purchase Agreement lets TUSD develop the solar power with no upfront costs and without using bond money with the fixed rate avoiding potential utility rate increases in the future.
“It’s going to provide us with savings and resources financially, which then can be redistributed in the district for other things and it going to help the environment of Tracy. We’re not using as much electricity, our carbon footprint is much smaller than it was before,” Pecot said.
As part of the partnership with ForeFront Power each school has an interactive monitoring system which they hope to use as a teaching tool for students in the future.
“We’re a STEM district so definitely solar energy is a curriculum we will be teaching in different capacities based on different grades. We’re working with ForeFront to get material, and I think it is important to practice what you preach. We’re teaching students about energy and being efficient and we’re following through with that, ” Pecot said.
